Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.36. 9,133,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,704,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.