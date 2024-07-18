Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 339103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

Petrel Resources Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.22.

About Petrel Resources

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

