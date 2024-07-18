Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

