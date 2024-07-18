Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Raised by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,082 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,680. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

