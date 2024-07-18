Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 27,218,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 55,517,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,377,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,083,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.