PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target Raised to $36.00

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PACS Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

PACS Group stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. PACS Group has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.26.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $934.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that PACS Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in PACS Group stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. PACS Group makes up 0.4% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

