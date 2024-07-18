Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 1036764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $941.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,150 shares of company stock worth $602,170 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,417 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 160,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

