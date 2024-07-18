PAAL AI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $256.02 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One PAAL AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a market capitalization of $256.02 million and $7.39 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded 62% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.27174043 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $4,573,279.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

