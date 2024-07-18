Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0844 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $82.66 million and $8.39 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,546.05 or 0.99983137 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00072114 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

