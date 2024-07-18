OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Holdings Cut by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.66. The company had a trading volume of 849,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,017. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,651.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,451.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,762 shares of company stock worth $755,153. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSW

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.