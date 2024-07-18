Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.
Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.
Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group
In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
