Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

