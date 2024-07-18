Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 6.8%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 277,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,124,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Olaplex Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $3,996,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Olaplex by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,323 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 787,242 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

