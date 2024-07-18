Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Larissa Schwartz Sells 2,792 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

