Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Stephens

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.87.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $63.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.