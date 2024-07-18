NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of NWF Group plc (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 13,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 11,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.
About NWF Group
NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.
