NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8,662.86

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8,662.86 and last traded at $8,531.73, with a volume of 7099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8,312.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,625.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,555.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of NVR by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NVR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in NVR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

