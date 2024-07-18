NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $165.00 at TD Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.76.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,240,723 shares of company stock worth $510,461,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,516,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,703,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,718 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

