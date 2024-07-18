NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Sells $13,024,311.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

