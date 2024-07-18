NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVA. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$16.23.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$13.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 12,034 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total value of C$154,035.20. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$284,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,160 shares of company stock worth $1,516,334. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

