Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Northern Trust Stock Down 5.1 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $86.16 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.42.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

