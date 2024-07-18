NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. 104,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 859,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

NextNav Stock Down 9.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextNav

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNav

In related news, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 3,769 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $28,795.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,610.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 81,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $635,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,200 shares in the company, valued at $78,301,566. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sammaad Shams sold 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $28,795.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,610.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 369,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,533 and have sold 36,758 shares valued at $278,309. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextNav by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Further Reading

