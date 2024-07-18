NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. 104,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 859,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 2,133.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextNav by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
