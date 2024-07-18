National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Stella-Jones in a report released on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$91.00.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$92.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.12. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$61.85 and a 1 year high of C$92.70.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

