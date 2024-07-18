National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 18269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

