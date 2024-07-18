National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZYGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 18269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.26.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.