M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $174.57 and last traded at $171.10, with a volume of 142773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.65.

The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTB

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.