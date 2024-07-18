Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.51. 447,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,791,000 after buying an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,593,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,787,000 after purchasing an additional 182,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,104,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

