Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 201.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,565 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $71.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $571.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

