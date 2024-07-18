Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 2,057.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $99.44. 1,393,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. Toro’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

