Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.59. 1,012,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

