Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,356 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.3 %

MarketAxess stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.61. 408,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.47%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.