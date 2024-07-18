Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,648 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 278.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of H traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.14. The stock had a trading volume of 400,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,749. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.91.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.69.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

