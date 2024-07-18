Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $102.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.09.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.88.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

