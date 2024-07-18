Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 285.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. 5,476,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,443. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.73.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

