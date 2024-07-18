Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

JBT stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,975. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $123.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

