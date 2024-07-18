Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $5.49 on Wednesday, hitting $156.84. 2,012,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,160. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.