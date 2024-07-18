Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,367,000 after purchasing an additional 585,801 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Block by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Block by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

SQ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. 6,012,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,946,421. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

