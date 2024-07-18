Morgan Stanley Raises Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $27.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 606.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 57,927 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 13.0% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.