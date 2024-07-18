Morgan Stanley Lowers NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $8.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.83.

NeuroPace Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $7.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.80. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 173.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $65,576.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,406,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,790,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,754 shares of company stock valued at $656,347. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

