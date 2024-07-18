Morgan Stanley Downgrades STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.68 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

