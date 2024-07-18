Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $55.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.