Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,008,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,955 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $31,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Monro by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 129,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $755.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $40.09.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.16 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

