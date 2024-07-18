Molson Coors Beverage to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:TAP-A)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP-A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

Molson Coors Beverage has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years. Molson Coors Beverage has a payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP-A remained flat at $62.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 108 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

