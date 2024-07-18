Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,542 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 153.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 336,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,337,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.87.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

