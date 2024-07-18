Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,036 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $70,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after buying an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $11.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,543,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.86, a PEG ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

