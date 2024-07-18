Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $82.80 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $82,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

NYSE USB traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,952,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,998. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

