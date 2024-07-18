Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $57.72 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of United Rentals worth $57,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Stock Up 0.7 %
URI traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $728.45. The company had a trading volume of 881,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $658.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $759.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.71.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.84 earnings per share for the current year.
United Rentals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
