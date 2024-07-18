Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.24 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Garmin worth $28,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $171.08. 825,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average of $146.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $175.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

