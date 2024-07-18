Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $24.88 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

NET traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -152.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,444,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 709,247 shares of company stock worth $55,132,713. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

