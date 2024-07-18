Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 708,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $60,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 153,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 68,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,859. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $95.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

