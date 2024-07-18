Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 24,339 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $86,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 511.7% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE PH traded down $10.27 on Thursday, reaching $547.67. The company had a trading volume of 804,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $525.37 and its 200-day moving average is $521.89.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

