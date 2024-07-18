Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $31,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,305,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,624,000 after acquiring an additional 935,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,854,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 365,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,010,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,077,000 after acquiring an additional 300,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,057. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.